2 Unstoppable Quantum Computing Stocks I'm Buying Now
Quantum computing is an exciting technology to invest in right now. It is expected to be the next big evolution in computing, and its capabilities, in principle, will be incredible. However, the areas where this evolving technology is expected to be useful are more esoteric and narrow than the classical computers we're all familiar with, and we're still years away from truly having useful quantum computers.Also, there are numerous variations on quantum computing technology that are being pursued by the various players in the space, and which will prove better is a question that's still very much up in the air.Given all that, it's quite difficult to predict how the industry will evolve. As a result, I prefer to avoid investing in pure-play quantum computing stocks that could go to $0 if their tech doesn't work out.
