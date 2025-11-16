NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
16.11.2025 15:00:00
2 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Sell Right Now
This month, 95-year-old investing legend Warren Buffett wrote his farewell letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. He plans to retire from his role as the company's CEO by the end of the year. And it will cap off one of the most legendary investment careers in history. Under Buffett's leadership, Berkshire has outperformed the S&P 500 index, although returns have converged sharply in recent years. However, while Warren Buffett has made plenty of good calls, some stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio look distinctly beyond their sell-by date. Let's explore why it might be time for long-term investors to say goodbye to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI). Warren Buffett began investing in Apple in early 2016, breaking a long-standing tradition of avoiding technology companies because he preferred to focus on simple industries that face less risk of change and disruption. Today, Berkshire's Apple position is worth $77 billion, representing 24% of the entire portfolio. But as generative artificial intelligence (AI) rises in prominence, Buffett's early trepidations seem more relevant than ever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
