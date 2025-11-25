Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
25.11.2025 15:30:00
23.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Which One Is the Best?
After years of telling shareholders that he wasn't into tech stocks, Warren Buffett now has three top tech stocks in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is still the largest position at 21.2% of the total despite the holding company's continuing to sell off more of it. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is still a small position, representing 0.7% of its total holdings.The only new stock Buffett and his team bought in the third quarter was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent of Google. It's only 1.7% of the portfolio, but that still puts it in 10th place out of 41 stocks.
