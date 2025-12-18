Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
18.12.2025 18:30:00
3 Best AI ETF Picks for 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) is already well on its way to being the biggest technological revolution since the internet -- and it's still in the early innings.While names such as Nvidia, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Alphabet have emerged as the "faces" of AI, there are plenty of potential winners throughout the sector. Infrastructure builders, enterprise software creators, application developers, and cloud providers all play an integral part to the ecosystem. AI is far more than just semiconductor manufacturers.That's why when it comes to investing in AI, it may be better to just buy the theme instead of trying to pick individual winners. Some of the biggest returns so far have been delivered by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. But stretched valuations, evidence of slowing momentum, and questions surrounding whether all the AI development spending will be worth it are beginning to plague some companies.
