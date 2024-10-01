|
01.10.2024 13:30:00
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in October
The losing streak is over. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose in September, a notable achievement after closing lower in each of the previous five months. Can it string together back-to-back months of positive returns?Disney won't report financial results until early next month, but it doesn't mean that October will be boring. It's the start of Disney's new fiscal year, for starters. From a significant pricing move to fresh content for ABC and Disney+, let's look at some of the upcoming events that could move shares of the media giant this month.Pat Sajak retired in June from ABC's Wheel of Fortune after 40 years, but it's not the last time that he'll be selling vowels as contestants spin the iconic wheel. Sajak signed up to host the fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that kicks off on ABC in mid-October. Unlike the classic version of the game, this limited-run season runs features celebrities as contestants competing for charity contributions. It kicks off the fall primetime programming on Monday nights starting Oct. 14.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsstart nach (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)