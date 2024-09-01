|
01.09.2024 15:15:00
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in September
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) moved lower for the fifth consecutive month in August, down 26% since the end of March. The stock is still trading marginally higher for all of 2024, but the big gains it scored through the first three months of this year ahead of its proxy battle victory in early April have been essentially squandered.What comes next? Strong financial updates and a return to box office dominance haven't reversed Disney's slide, but there's always a great, big, beautiful tomorrow when it comes to the House of Mouse. Let's look at a couple of dates worth watching for Disney investors in the month ahead.After back-to-back theatrical blockbusters this summer, Disney doesn't have a new film hitting theaters until November. But it still might cash in before that. Disney's Inside Out 2 will be available for purchase on physical media starting Sept. 10.
Analysen zu Walt Disney
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.