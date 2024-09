3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in September

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) moved lower for the fifth consecutive month in August, down 26% since the end of March. The stock is still trading marginally higher for all of 2024, but the big gains it scored through the first three months of this year ahead of its proxy battle victory in early April have been essentially squandered.What comes next? Strong financial updates and a return to box office dominance haven't reversed Disney 's slide, but there's always a great, big, beautiful tomorrow when it comes to the House of Mouse. Let's look at a couple of dates worth watching for Disney investors in the month ahead.After back-to-back theatrical blockbusters this summer, Disney doesn't have a new film hitting theaters until November. But it still might cash in before that. Disney 's Inside Out 2 will be available for purchase on physical media starting Sept. 10.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool