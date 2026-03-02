NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

02.03.2026 07:00:00

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Amid recent market volatility, the opportunity to buy blue chip dividend stocks at more-than-reasonable prices has opened up. Typically, these stocks trade at premium valuations, reflecting their quality and earnings consistency.However, in some cases, even top dividend stocks have come under pressure amid fears about the disruptive effects of artificial intelligence across numerous sectors. In other situations, top dividend stocks have pulled back due to the market's initial negative reaction to corporate changes that could pay off in the long term.Alongside this, there are dividend stocks that, while continuing to climb, remain undervalued as prospects improve. The following three stocks are prime examples for each category: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC), and Altria Group (NYSE: MO). Each one is a Dividend King, or a stock that has raised dividends annually for more than 50 consecutive years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
