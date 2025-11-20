NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.11.2025 12:45:00
3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush has investors scrambling for the flashiest names -- the chip designers, the model builders, the chatbot makers. That's a mistake. The real fortunes in any gold rush weren't made by the miners. They were made by the people selling the picks and shovels. That same lesson applies to the current AI revolution.Today's AI models rely on three key components: data centers to house the compute power, cloud platforms to deliver the services, and global networks to transfer the data. Without these foundational layers, even the most sophisticated large language models are just expensive science projects. The companies building this infrastructure are printing money while everyone else chases the next ChatGPT.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
