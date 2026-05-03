Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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03.05.2026 17:15:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Have Massive Upside in May
Quantum computing isn't a faraway technology that has no implications for modern computing practices. Everyone knows it's coming, and there are several applications where quantum computing technology is being deployed right now. I think there are a handful of quantum stocks that are incredible buys right now, and investors should consider adding to them in May.On my short list, I've got IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) (yes, Nvidia), and all of them have big upside in the coming months and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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