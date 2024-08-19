|
19.08.2024 17:55:00
3 Reasons I Own Celsius and Not Monster Stock
The last couple of months have been painful as a Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) investor. Shares of the functional beverage company have plummeted 60% since hitting an all-time high five months ago. I'm still here, rattled but present. Growth has slowed dramatically for the company behind the sparkling energy drinks that safely raise your body temperature to accelerate the burning of fat and calories when accompanied by cardio activity.In the other corner you have Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), second only to Red Bull in the energy drink market worldwide. Monster has also had a recent falling out with investors, but this year's stock chart is more kind. I'm a fan of what Monster has accomplished, but for now I'm only an investor in Celsius. Celsius saw its revenue climb 23% in its latest quarter earlier this month. It's a far cry from the triple-digit gains it posted in each of the last three years. Earnings per share rose a more respectable 65%, but also well below the heady clip it had previously posted. Expectations are for the deceleration to continue, with top-line growth in the teens for the second half of the year and a 19% increase for all of 2024.
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen
