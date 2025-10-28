Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
28.10.2025 10:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy This Under-the-Radar Quantum Computing Stock Today
Quantum computing stocks were all the rage on Wall Street up until a few days ago. Now, quantum computing stocks have sustained heavy losses as investors readjust their expectations of when quantum computing could become a viable alternative.The most popular quantum computing stocks by far are pure plays like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). However, these three are long-shot investments that may or may not pay off.Instead of this trio, I think investors should look at an under-the-radar quantum computing alternative: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). While Alphabet may not be an under-the-radar company in general (it's the fourth-largest company in the world by market cap), it has mostly been forgotten about in the quantum computing realm. I've got three reasons investors should consider Alphabet as a quantum computing investment, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Alphabet outperform some of its quantum computing pure-play competition over the next few years.
