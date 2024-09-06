06.09.2024 10:40:00

3 Reasons UnitedHealth Group Is One of the Best Dividend Stocks You Can Own

Are you looking for a good dividend stock to own? You might want to take a closer look at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). It's a top healthcare company to invest in, and while its yield may not look all that high, it can make for a solid investment, especially if you hang on to it for the long term.There are plenty of great reasons why dividend investors should buy this underrated stock today. Here are three worth mentioning:Dividend Kings have exceptionally long track records of paying and growing dividends, making them tempting choices for a certain class of investors. Income investors see those long dividend streaks as proof that a stock is a safe income investment. But in many cases, Dividend Kings make only modest increases to their payouts, all for the sake of keeping the streak going, even if their earnings numbers aren't all that strong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten