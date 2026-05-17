Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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17.05.2026 13:05:00
3 Reasons Why Amazon Is a Top AI Investment
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might not be the first company that comes to mind when you think of artificial intelligence (AI). But it may need to be. Amazon is one of the most important companies in the AI ecosystem, stemming from Amazon Web Services (AWS) being a top provider of AI computing hardware.I've got three reasons why it should be at the top of investors' radar, and understanding these points may help you to position your portfolio for maximum returns.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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