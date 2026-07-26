Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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26.07.2026 06:00:00
3 Stocks Smart Quantum Computing Investors Are Buying
Quantum computing may not be at the top of every investor's mind right now due to the prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) investing. However, I think it's something investors should keep in mind. By 2030, there could be commercially viable quantum computing available, and that could shake up tech even more than AI has. If quantum computing is all that it has been hyped up to be, then maintaining some exposure to stocks in this field is just as important as AI investing.Fortunately, several stocks cross over into both categories, making investing in both trends at the same time easy. Three stocks that I'm bullish on in the quantum field are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Two of these are also major AI players as well. By maintaining solid exposure to this trio, you'll be able to capture the upside of AI while also hedging your bets on a quantum computing future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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