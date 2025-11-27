Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.11.2025 12:00:00
3 Top AI Stocks to Buy With $1,000
While the market shows signs that it might be easing up a little on its craze for all things artificial intelligence (AI) and getting a little wary about the massive spending sprees among the AI hyperscalers, there is still outsized interest in great AI-related stocks. There is still a ton of AI spending planned for 2026 and beyond, and opportunities for investors to take advantage.If you've got $1,000 available that isn't needed for an emergency fund or to pay down short-term debt, I can think of a few places it can be put to work, such as investing it in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each of these companies looks primed to deliver outsized growth in their businesses and their stocks in 2026. Here's why these three are top AI stocks at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
