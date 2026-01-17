Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 18:15:00

3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Finding bargains when the stock market is near an all-time high isn't as easy as when the market is at its lows. But there are still plenty of stocks that I would consider bargain buys with strong upside. I think a bull run could occur any day for these three stocks, making them great ones to buy now.The three that I have on my watch list are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Each is in bargain territory and can be bought with confidence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd

mehr Nachrichten