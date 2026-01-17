Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
17.01.2026 18:15:00
3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Finding bargains when the stock market is near an all-time high isn't as easy as when the market is at its lows. But there are still plenty of stocks that I would consider bargain buys with strong upside. I think a bull run could occur any day for these three stocks, making them great ones to buy now.The three that I have on my watch list are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Each is in bargain territory and can be bought with confidence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!