3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Despite the stock market's strong performance over the past few years, there are still some really good bargains in the market, even in the tech sector. When you can buy a top tech stock at a bargain valuation, it's often a good move. Let's look at three discounted tech stocks to buy now.While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't typically viewed as a bargain stock, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22 based on current-year analyst estimates, the stock is downright cheap for a market leader that just reported 73% revenue growth last quarter and is forecasting its fiscal first-quarter revenue growth to accelerate. When the premier AI infrastructure play is trading at that type of valuation, it could be a smart move to grab some shares. As long as AI infrastructure spending continues to be robust, Nvidia is going to prosper. While its graphics processing units (GPUs) will likely cede some market share in the coming years, it will still hold the dominant position in AI model training, as most foundational AI code was written on its CUDA software platform, giving it a wide moat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.