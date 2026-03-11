Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.03.2026 13:37:00

3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Despite the stock market's strong performance over the past few years, there are still some really good bargains in the market, even in the tech sector. When you can buy a top tech stock at a bargain valuation, it's often a good move. Let's look at three discounted tech stocks to buy now.While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't typically viewed as a bargain stock, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22 based on current-year analyst estimates, the stock is downright cheap for a market leader that just reported 73% revenue growth last quarter and is forecasting its fiscal first-quarter revenue growth to accelerate. When the premier AI infrastructure play is trading at that type of valuation, it could be a smart move to grab some shares. As long as AI infrastructure spending continues to be robust, Nvidia is going to prosper. While its graphics processing units (GPUs) will likely cede some market share in the coming years, it will still hold the dominant position in AI model training, as most foundational AI code was written on its CUDA software platform, giving it a wide moat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:14 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street sinkt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen