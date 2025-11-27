NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.11.2025 17:00:00
3 Vanguard ETFs I'd Buy Right Now
I enjoy writing about high-risk, high-reward growth stocks, but here's the truth: The lion's share of my portfolio is invested in relatively conservative Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Vanguard has earned its reputation as the ETF provider of choice for most investors, largely due to its structure. The company operates under a mutual ownership model where fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard itself.Without external shareholders demanding profits, Vanguard runs at cost and passes savings directly to investors. The result is an average expense ratio of just 0.07%, compared to an industry average above 0.40%. Over the course of decades, that difference translates into tens of thousands of dollars staying in your pocket.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
