4 Reasons to Buy PepsiCo Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Few companies are as proven and durable as food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). The company has performed for decades, showering investors with dividends and building wealth over generations. The stock has steadily faded in recent weeks and is approaching 52-week lows.Years of inflation have consumers grappling with higher grocery prices, and sentiment is dropping. Investors have already seen companies like McDonald's cite weaker consumer spending as a headwind to their business.So, should investors stay away, or is now the time to buy the stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool