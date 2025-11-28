Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
28.11.2025 12:36:00
401(k) Limits Are Rising in 2026, but Most Savers Probably Won't Take Advantage of Them
There's a reason workers today are strongly encouraged to save well for retirement. Not only is it hard to live on Social Security alone in general, but it may be an even more difficult thing in the future if benefits end up getting cut broadly.Social Security is facing a massive funding shortfall. And lawmakers only have a few years to come up with a solution to prevent benefit cuts. So it's crucial to save for retirement in case you don't end up getting your monthly checks in full.
