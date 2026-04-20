Colas Aktie
WKN: 853381 / ISIN: FR0000121634
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20.04.2026 12:58:00
5 Critical Facts About Social Security COLAs Every Retiree Should Know
Social Security benefits are a lifesaver for millions of retirees, but the benefits become less valuable as prices continue to rise. Those monthly checks don't go as far when groceries, gas, and seemingly everything else are more expensive now than even just a few years ago.That's why Social Security has an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to help offset some of the effects of inflation. The COLA system isn't perfect, but it's better than nothing. I'm sure the nearly 57 million people who receive retirement benefits would agree, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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