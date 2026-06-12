China Online Aktie

China Online für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AKWC / ISIN: US16954L1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.06.2026 13:37:06

51Talk Online Education Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - 51Talk Online Education Group (COE) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $2.3 million, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.01, compared with a loss of $0.005. Net loss per ADS was $0.39, compared with a loss of $0.29.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders was $1.8 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.005, compared with a loss of $0.004. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.30, compared with a loss of $0.24.

Net revenues for the first quarter were $31.2 million, a 70.9% increase from $18.2 million, last year. Gross billings were $33.3 million, a 51.9% growth from $21.9 million, prior year.

For the second quarter, the company currently expects net gross billings to be between $36.0 million and $38.0 million, a sequential increase of 8.1% to 14.1% and an increase of approximately 26.5% to 33.5% from the same quarter in 2025.

Shares of 51Talk are down 7.14% to $20.43 on NYSE American in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu China Online

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu China Online

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.06.26 Fisher Asset Management: Diese Aktien befanden sich im ersten Quartal 2026 im Portfolio
09.06.26 Komplettverkauf bei Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien hält der Gates Foundation Trust im 1. Quartal 2026
08.06.26 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Friedenshoffnung im Iran: ATX geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen konnten Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zum Wochenschluss merklich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen