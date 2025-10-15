60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A3END4 / ISIN: US83006G1040
|
15.10.2025
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data From First Patient In Relapsing Babesiosis Study
(RTTNews) - 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP), Wednesday announced encouraging findings from its trial of relapsing babesiosis in immunosuppressed patients, reporting that the first patient, who has completed the ARAKODA regimen, tested negative for babesiosis.
Babesiosis is a tick-borne illness caused by Babesia parasites that develop and multiply in red blood cells.
The study is an open label, expanded access, multi-site study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the ARAKODA regimen of tafenoquine combined with standard of care medications.The results were obtained using highest sensitivity test available.
The remaining enrolled patients will complete the study between January and October 2026.
Meanwhile, the company submitted a Breakthrough Therapy Application to the FDA for use of tafenoquine.
Additionally, it plans to request a Type B meeting with FDA in early 2026 to discuss requirements for a supplementary New Drug Application.
In the pre-market hours, SXTP is trading at $1.8, down 1.64 percent on the Nasdaq.
