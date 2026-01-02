:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.01.2026 12:45:00
7 REITs That Should Be on Every Investor's Radar -- Plus 5 Promising REIT ETFs
Most of us should at least be considering holding some real estate investment trusts (REITs) in our long-term portfolios. Why? Well, because they tend to be good dividend payers, and they also offer a way to invest in real estate easily, without the mess of being a landlord.Better still, REITs trade just like stocks, so you can buy or sell them easily via any good brokerage. There's no need to hire a real estate agent and wait for a willing buyer. And you can sell any portion of your holding at any time, too. With an actual real estate property, you'll have to sell it all or not sell it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
