A Bull Market Is Here. 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Like There's No Tomorrow.

The S&P 500 confirmed its presence in bull territory earlier this year by reaching a record high -- and just recently, it's shown its strength by roaring to yet another high. This momentum isn't over if history is a guide. That's because bull markets of the past have lasted considerably longer than bear markets -- nearly nine years versus 1.4, according to First Trust data.So how can you benefit the most from these times of market growth and optimism? By investing in solid growth stocks that have what it takes to perform both now and over the long haul.One of my favorites is a company most of us know pretty well. This company may deliver groceries and other merchandise to your door and entertainment to your TV or e-reader.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel