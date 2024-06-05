|
05.06.2024 12:10:00
A Bull Market Is Here. 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Like There's No Tomorrow.
The S&P 500 confirmed its presence in bull territory earlier this year by reaching a record high -- and just recently, it's shown its strength by roaring to yet another high. This momentum isn't over if history is a guide. That's because bull markets of the past have lasted considerably longer than bear markets -- nearly nine years versus 1.4, according to First Trust data.So how can you benefit the most from these times of market growth and optimism? By investing in solid growth stocks that have what it takes to perform both now and over the long haul.One of my favorites is a company most of us know pretty well. This company may deliver groceries and other merchandise to your door and entertainment to your TV or e-reader.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
05.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|Gericht: Voreinstellung für teureren Versand unzulässig (dpa-AFX)
|
04.06.24
|Deutsche Streaming-Serie 'Maxton Hall' setzt Siegeszug bei Amazon Prime fort (dpa-AFX)
|
04.06.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Amazon von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)