NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
15.11.2025 15:45:00

A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock

There are some seriously powerful high-flying stocks in the market today. In fact, there are 10 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that are each valued at more than $1 trillion in market capitalization. That's never been seen before.Any company with a market value of more than $1 trillion is obviously very successful -- and that success typically comes with a valuation that makes the stock pretty expensive. So, what if I told you that there's one name on that list that is valued cheaper than the underlying S&P 500?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten