NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
15.11.2025 15:45:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock
There are some seriously powerful high-flying stocks in the market today. In fact, there are 10 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that are each valued at more than $1 trillion in market capitalization. That's never been seen before.Any company with a market value of more than $1 trillion is obviously very successful -- and that success typically comes with a valuation that makes the stock pretty expensive. So, what if I told you that there's one name on that list that is valued cheaper than the underlying S&P 500?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!