A Legendary Pairing: Jack in the Box and Ice Cube Put a New Spin on Jack’s Munchie Meal

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), the iconic California brand, is once again celebrating the best of the Golden State. This time, the brand is collaborating with rapper, songwriter, actor, film producer, and Jack fan Ice Cube to introduce the newest iteration of the beloved Munchie Meal.

Cube’s Munchie Meal is available at Jack locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from June 3 to July 14. Designed to satisfy the most uninhibited late-night cravings, this meal features a delectable entree that is a fan favorite, classic Jack sides and desserts to please your palate:

Chick-N-Tater Melt: a fan favorite, indulgent buttery croissant sandwich stuffed with a chicken patty layered with shredded cheddar cheese, Swiss style cheese, bacon, white cheddar sauce, ranch, and a hash brown.

The Ice Cube Partnership

16 years after Ice Cube released the hit song "Jack N The Box,” the two California legends are reuniting. In addition to the new Munchie Meal, Ice Cube embarks on a creative collaboration with Jack Box, the legendary CEO (and mascot) of Jack in the Box, in a series of ads launching on June 3rd — each one featuring Ice Cube’s original song "Jack N The Box”.

"Not only is Cube a West Coast legend, he also grew up eating Jack in the Box and is a true fan of the brand,” said Jack in the Box’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Ostrom. "When we dream up our ideal partners, someone like Ice Cube is exactly who we hope for — unexpected and totally authentic. Between him telling us his favorite late night Jack eats from back in the day, and seeing him in the studio reliving the iconic Jack N The Box song, this has been an iconic pairing from the start.”

The Munchie Meal Legacy

In 2013, Jack in the Box first introduced Munchie Meals, boxes of unique entrees done only the way that Jack can do — ideal for solo or group-snacking at an incredible value, as part of the brand’s commitment to satisfying all late night cravings. They celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2023 by releasing the first ever Munchie Meal collaboration with Snoop Dogg. To honor the occasion, Jack also "Snoopified” a restaurant in Inglewood, California.

Cube’s Munchie Meal keeps the fun going for another summer of crave-worthy Munchie Meals you won’t want to miss.

The Wait for the Chick-N-Tater Melt

Since its removal in April 2023, fans have been begging Jack for the return of the Chick-N-Tater Melt — with mentions and requests popping up across every social platform.

This summer, Jack is giving fans what they want, and more: the return of the Chick-N-Tater Melt for a limited time only as part of the Ice Cube Munchie meal.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

