Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
|
21.11.2025 11:20:00
A Mysterious Stock Has Rallied Over 950% This Year. Here's 1 Key Reason Why Investors Are Turning Bullish
Check out The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI). Over 2025 to date (as of Nov. 20), it has skyrocketed a whopping $950%. Better still, over the past 12 months, it's up an incredible 1,700%.Image source: Getty Images.Let's take a closer look at this healthcare business. As you might have suspected from its name, it's a cancer care provider, offering doctors' services, infusions, radiation, pharmacy services, and more. America's healthcare system has been moving toward value-based arrangements (paying healthcare providers for good outcomes) instead of fee-for-services (where providers get paid when services are used). Similarly, The Oncology Institute has struck deals in which it's rewarded by serving patients well in a cost-efficient manner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
