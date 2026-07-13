A2Z Cust2Mate Appoints Gadi Levin As CFO

(RTTNews) - Technology company A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) announced that Gadi Levin has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Levin also served as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for two Israeli investment houses in the fields of private equity, hedge funds and real estate.

For five years prior to that he worked as a financial consultant. Levin began his career at the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, where he worked for nine years, specializing in NYSE/NASDAQ listed companies, IPO's, start-up's, US GAAP and IFRS.