06.03.2024 16:40:54
Abbott: FreeStyle Libre Systems, GLP-1 Medicines Together Is Beneficial For Type 2 Diabetes Patients
(RTTNews) - Medical device company Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Wednesday announced the real-world data study outcome, which stated that GLP-1 medicines and FreeStyle Libre technology together had greater improvement in the HbA1c levels of Type 2 Diabetes patients.
HbA1c is a measurement of a person's average blood glucose level over three months.
The study report presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes, found that using GLP-1 and FreeStyle Libre technology together had significantly reduced HbA1c levels to -2.4 percent, compared to -1.7 percent when GLP-1 was used alone.
Currently, Abbott's stock is climbing 0.63 percent, to $119.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.
