Abbott Inks Deal With MAbxience To Commercialize Biosimilar Molecules In Emerging Markets

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Wednesday an agreement with Spain-based global biotech firm mAbxience Holdings S.L. to commercialize several biosimilars focusing on oncology, women's health and respiratory diseases in emerging markets.

The first molecules are expected to launch in 2025, while others are subject to the completion of clinical development and registration.

Abbott will register and commercialize the biosimilars in key emerging countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, leveraging the company's broad in-country footprint to make these cutting-edge medicines available to more people in emerging countries.

mAbxience, with majority ownership from Fresenius Kabi and partial ownership from Insud Pharma, will manufacture the biosimilars in one of its two state-of-the art and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-approved facilities in Spain and Argentina.

Additionally, mAbxience will be responsible for achieving the clinical milestones for some of the molecules still undergoing development.

This collaboration broadens Abbott's medicines offering in emerging countries and expands an existing agreement with mAbxience, initiated in Latin America in 2018.