|
02.11.2023 14:48:45
Abbott Obtains FDA Approval For HPV Test To Run On Alinity M
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its molecular human papillomavirus or HPV screening solution, adding a powerful cancer screening tool for detecting high-risk HPV infections to the Alinity m family of diagnostic assays.
The Alinity m high risk (HR) HPV assay is approved as a test for HPV detection and for use in routine cervical cancer screening as per professional medical guidelines. The assay is also approved for use in combination with a Pap test, for patients and physicians who prefer to use both tests, called co-testing.
The Alinity m HR HPV assay delivers information on five risk groups covering the 14 different potentially cancer-causing genotypes of the virus, helping physicians identify not just if a patient has an HPV infection but whether that infection is caused by one (or more) of the types that may cause cancer.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Abbott Laboratories-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Abbott Laboratories von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Abbott Laboratories-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Abbott Laboratories von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Abbott Laboratories-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Abbott Laboratories-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)