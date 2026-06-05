ABM Industries Aktie
WKN: 857218 / ISIN: US0009571003
|
05.06.2026 13:21:58
ABM Reaffirms FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - ABM (ABM) reaffirmed fiscal 2026 outlook. The company now expects organic revenue growth toward the top end of the 3% to 4% range, and total revenue growth toward the top end of the 4% to 5% range. Segment operating margin is projected toward the low end of the 7.8% to 8.0% range, and adjusted EPS is still expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.15.
Second quarter net income was $43.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Segment operating margin was 7.3% compared to 7.9% last year. Adjusted net income was $52.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $54.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period. Revenue increased 8.4% year over year to $2.3 billion, including 6.1% organic growth and 2.3% growth from acquisitions.
The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on August 3, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, ABM shares are up 2.76 percent to $40.99.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABM Industries
|
04.06.26
|Ausblick: ABM Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.26
|Ausblick: ABM Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.25
|Ausblick: ABM Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)