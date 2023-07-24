Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture Partnership With Nebraska Methodist Health System

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) announced today that it has formed a joint venture with Nebraska Methodist Health System to build a state-of-the-art, 96-bed behavioral health hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This new partnership with a leading health system will expand Acadia’s acute service line into a new state through the development and operation of the first freestanding behavioral health hospital in the greater Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

The new hospital will be affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and offer a full continuum of inpatient and intensive outpatient behavioral healthcare services for patients of all ages, including the most vulnerable members of the community. Together, Acadia and Nebraska Methodist will expand behavioral health resources in the area. This new partnership is the 20th joint venture for Acadia.

"This facility will have a tremendous impact, expanding critically needed behavioral healthcare services to the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area,” said Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. "As we have proven in operating our joint ventures, we will bring the best practices of both organizations and expand access to quality behavioral healthcare services providing healing and hope to those in need in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. We will continue to partner with leading health systems to combat the mental health and substance use crises across our country.”

"Patients of all ages in the region will have access to the specialized behavioral healthcare they need in a carefully designed environment,” said David Burd, president and chief executive officer of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. "Methodist partnered with Acadia Healthcare because they are preeminent experts in behavioral healthcare. This hospital will be a tremendous resource and will strengthen our level of expertise, implement proven best practices, and enhance the quality and number of behavioral health services available to patients throughout the area.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Nebraska Methodist Health System

Founded in 1982 as the first health care system formed in the region, Methodist Health System provides quality health care and preventive services to residents throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. The Methodist Health System mission is simple: "Improving the health of our communities by the way we care, educate and innovate. With four hospitals, more than 30 clinic locations, a nursing and allied health college, medical supply distributorship and central laundry, Methodist Health System brings the full resources of our regional network of health care providers, educators and support services to Nebraska and Western Iowa. Methodist has a tradition of providing quality health care to the region in cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, women’s health, cancer care, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and comprehensive diagnostic services.

