Accelerant To Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo

(RTTNews) - Accelerant Holdings (ARX), an insurance technology company, on Thursday agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction of more than $4 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company's Class A and Class B shareholders will receive $20.25 per share in cash, representing a 49% premium to the company's closing share price on August 12.

The transaction will take Accelerant private, with its common shares no longer listed or traded on the New York Stock Exchange following completion.

The company said that Altamont Capital Partners, the company's largest investor, and Accelerant's founders will continue to own a stake in the company along with Thoma Bravo after the deal.

The company also mentioned that the companies linked to Altamont Capital Partners, which control about 82% of Accelerant's voting rights, have agreed to support the deal.

In the pre-market trading, Accelerant is 43.74% higher at $19.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.