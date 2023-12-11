ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Acquisition of Commaxx completed: ALSO further strengthens its Cloud expertise



11.12.2023 / 06:57 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 11 December 2023 PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of Commaxx completed:

ALSO further strengthens its Cloud expertise

Following approval by the relevant authorities in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, the acquisition of value-added distributor Commaxx has now been finalised.

As a specialist in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity (Cisco) and with its comprehensive experience as a Cloud Service Provider, the company is an excellent fit for ALSO's growth strategy. In particular, its technical expertise and solution competence in the areas of private, public and hybrid cloud will complement the technology provider's know-how.

The Group-wide exchange of this knowledge and the development of additional offerings both in the Nordics and in other countries will lead to an expansion of the portfolio in one of the currently fastest growing areas of IT.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “The further development of Artificial Intelligence is leading to a sharp rise in demand for solutions, particularly in the area of cloud computing and data centres. The acquisition puts us in an even better position to support our SMB-partners in meeting these needs. In conjunction with the extended ecosystem, it is a great opportunity to increase the monetisation of Unique Users via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace.”

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1,450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit: https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle “Execution - by the book”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit: https://droege-group.com.