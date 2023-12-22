ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

Acquisitions in Czech Republic and Slovakia: ALSO Holding further consolidates in CEE



Emmen, Switzerland, 22 December 2023 PRESS RELEASE

Acquisitions in Czech Republic and Slovakia:

ALSO Holding AG further consolidates in CEE

With end-user spending over 12 billion euros in 2021, the Czech and Slovakian ICT industry is one of the largest and most dynamic in Eastern Europe. ALSO has acquired three companies in this market: SWS a.s., an IT ecosystem provider for the Czech Republic, SWS International, an IT ecosystem provider for Slovakia, and Entec, a Value Added Distributor in the Czech Republic.

With this acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the Technology Provider will offer all its business models in the region.

“This strategic move will position us as a leader in a very strong market. Leveraging the extensive SMB customer base, there are enormous growth opportunities in both the transactional and consumptional area. At the same time, we are enabling a broad transfer of knowledge within the region and beyond,” states Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1,450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit: https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle “Execution - by the book”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit: https://droege-group.com.