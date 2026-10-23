Actinium Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Actinium Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A110R5 / ISIN: US00507W1071

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23.10.2026 16:46:22

Actinium Advances HER3-Targeted Radiotherapy In Phase 1 Prostate Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) announced that its first-in-human Phase 1 study of ATNM-400, an investigational HER3-targeted radiotherapy, will be featured at the ESMO 2026 Congress in Madrid, Spain, from October 23-27.

The study evaluates ATNM-400 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), including those with and without prior PSMA-directed therapy. The therapy combines a HER3-targeting antibody with the alpha-emitting isotope Actinium-225, offering an approach distinct from PSMA-targeted treatments.

The multicenter, open-label study assesses safety, tolerability, dosimetry, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose. Patients undergo Zirconium-89-labeled imaging to assess tumor uptake before therapeutic treatment. The ESMO presentation is listed as an ePoster under "Trial in Progress."

Currently, ATNM is trading at $1.54, down 3.78%.

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