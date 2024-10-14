Additional Support Predicted For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 80 points or 1.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,520-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the resource and cement companies, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 40.52 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 7,520.60 after trading between 7,506.28 and 7,549.54.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga rose 0.27 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1,15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 1.19 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.82 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia improved 0.89 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison jumped 1.96 percent, Indocement soared 4.71 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 6.42 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur fell 0.36 percent, United Tractors climbed 0.97 percent, Astra International dropped 0.98 percent, Energi Mega Persada accelerated 5.41 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.77 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 1.95 percent, Jasa Marga dipped 0.20 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.48 percent, Timah rallied 4.78 percent, Bumi Resources strengthened 2.29 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but quickly moved to the upside and remained that way, ending near session highs.

The Dow rallied 409.76 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 42,863.86, while the NASDAQ added 60.94 points or 0.33 percent to close at 18,342.94 and the S&P 500 rose 34.98 points or 0.61 percent to end at 5,815.03. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both gained 1.1 percent.

The strength on Wall Street partly a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. were unexpectedly unchanged in September.

The data reinforced optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates in the coming months, although hopes for another 50-basis point cut next month have largely evaporated.

On the corporate front, companies like Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) surged on strong quarterly results, while Tesla (TSLA) tumbled after unveiling its robotaxi.

Crude oil prices saw a modest pullback on Friday after surging in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery dipped $0.29 or 0.4 percent to $75.56 a barrel. Despite the pullback on the day, the price of crude oil jumped by 1.6 percent for the week.