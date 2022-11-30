Additional US$ 4 Million Received for Next Development Steps of MedinCell's 6-Month Active Injectable Bioresorbable Subcutaneous Contraceptive

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) has received an additional US$ 4 million payment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

This amount is intended to finance the next steps of MedinCell’s program mdc-WWM in readiness to initiate the first clinical trial end of 2023

It follows US$ 11,8 million already received as part of the two successive grants for a total of up to US$ 22,5 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to finance the development of the program up to phase 1 completion

The Gates Foundation has a non-exclusive license on the product for the purposes of achieving Global Access in the target low-and middle-income countries, whilst Medincell owns all marketing rights worldwide

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities.

