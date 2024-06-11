ADM Animal Nutrition Expands Recall Of Feed Products

(RTTNews) - ADM Animal Nutrition, affiliated to food processing company Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. or ADM, has expanded its recall to include additional lots of various feed products citing elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus.

These elevated levels may harm cattle, chickens, equine, goats, lambs, llamas, rabbits, sheep and swine.

The latest recall of products come under Seniorglo, Pro Vita, Pen Pals, MaxLean, ShowTec, MoorMan's brands, among others.

The company on March 30 had called back various lots of chicken, swine, cattle and horse feed products under multiple brand names for possible presence of elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride.

Further, the recall was expanded on April 11 to include 17 additional lots of chicken, swine and rabbit feed products due to the same concern.

According to the agency, possible impacts of elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus can include various issues depending on the type of animal and specific ingredient involved.

There is risk for weight loss or decreased appetite; weak and listless behavior; reduced consumption; increased thirst; reduced feed conversion; reduced feed efficiency; diarrhea and/or watery feces; and reduced or slow growth rate; among others.

There were no reports of illness related to the latest recalled products so far. Meanwhile, the company previously received four customer complaints related to consumption of ShowTec BB 18 BMD, in which three were related to low consumption and one reporting the animal refused to eat and is having belly pain.

Three customers have complained about low consumption related to Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, and one customer complained about low consumption related to MoorMan's ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN.

Customers who have purchased the recalled feed are urged to immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund.

