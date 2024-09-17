Adtran expands UK operations with new distribution center

Adtran today announced the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot distribution center in York, UK. The facility expands Adtran’s UK operations, supporting the deployment of its end-to-end fiber infrastructure solutions, including optical transport, Carrier Ethernet and access equipment. By enhancing logistics capabilities, the new center will enable faster delivery of essential network components and ensure the highest levels of service quality for Adtran’s growing customer base. It will support a wide array of services, such as testing, production and customization of hardware and software. The facility also underscores Adtran’s commitment to sustainability and the highest standards of environmental performance.

"Our new distribution center is designed to meet the demands of the UK’s rapidly expanding fiber broadband network. For over 20 years, York has been central to our UK strategy, serving as a vital hub that allows us to efficiently support service providers across the country. This new facility builds on that strong foundation, enabling faster, more cost-effective and more sustainable deployments to ensure high-speed broadband reaches both major cities and remote rural areas across the UK,” said Paulus Bucher, senior VP of global operations at Adtran. "From our York campus, we’re providing service providers of all sizes with the tools they need to build and expand fiber infrastructure. Through our comprehensive portfolio of networking equipment, from optical transport and Carrier Ethernet to residential solutions, we’re ensuring they can deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity from the core and through the door.”

The new distribution center, Sovereign House, has earned an "excellent” rating from the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method, highlighting its top-tier environmental performance. It will manage inbound and outbound shipments, returns and testing, while streamlining the setup, testing and customization of Adtran’s broad portfolio, including optical, Ethernet and access solutions. A key focus is the rapid deployment of Adtran’s OLTs, which enable service providers to deliver high-performance broadband even to low-density areas. The new facility will help ADTRAN ensure that UK service providers can rapidly expand fiber networks and deliver reliable, multigigabit connectivity to underserved regions, enhancing broadband access across the country.

"Sovereign House is part of our strategy to strengthen our supply chain and ensure resilience against disruptions. By centralizing logistics, we’re able to enhance efficiency and speed up the delivery of essential broadband technologies to our UK customers,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "This facility will enable service providers to roll out multigigabit fiber and AI-driven solutions more rapidly, allowing them to seize new market opportunities and better serve their communities nationwide. With sustainability and power efficiency at the core of its design, Sovereign House also reinforces our commitment to environmentally responsible operations.”

The new distribution center’s official opening ceremony will be held today with local dignitaries in attendance.

