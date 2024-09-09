Adtran sets new SBTi targets for net-zero emissions

Adtran today announced its new Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments. The company aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2048, aligning with the global objective of limiting warming to 1.5°C to mitigate the most severe impacts of climate change. Adtran’s newly approved commitments include a 74.5% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2032 and scope 3 emissions by 40% within the same timeframe. These science-based targets underscore Adtran’s dedication to sustainability leadership, as well as its continuous efforts to reduce its own carbon footprint and that of its customers.

"Our newly approved SBTi commitments underline our steadfast commitment to climate responsibility and represent a significant step forward in our environmental efforts. When we look at the sustainability gains we’ve already made as a result of joining the SBTi, we’re in no doubt we can realize our goal of organization-wide carbon neutrality,” said Klaus Grobe, senior director of global sustainability at Adtran. "Our ambitious near- and longer-term objectives will contribute to limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. What’s more, using the SBTi’s framework, we can regularly share our progress, demonstrating to all industries that tackling global warming is within our collective capacity.”

Using 2016 as a base, Adtran’s near-term science-based targets commit to a 74.5% reduction in its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions (emissions it is directly responsible for, e.g., those generated by fleet vehicles) by 2032. Adtran’s scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions generated from purchased services and use of sold products) will be reduced by 40%. By 2048, Adtran’s long-term targets commit the company to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and scope 3 by 95%. A plan for radically limiting scope 3 emissions – the most challenging aspect of greenhouse gas reduction – is required under the SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard. ADTRAN has had a scope 3 plan in place since joining the SBTi in 2016.

"Recognizing its potential to drive down emissions in line with global sustainability imperatives, we became one of the earliest supporters of the SBTi. It’s a testament to the organization’s success and the achievements of participants like Adtran that over 4,000 companies now have SBTi-approved targets,” commented Mickie Smith, VP of corporate quality and sustainability at Adtran. "Against a backdrop of rising global temperatures and an unpredictable energy market, our new goal of achieving net zero by 2048 is indeed ambitious. But as an organization, we’re committed to reducing energy use, optimizing operations and innovating for sustainable growth while transparently sharing our progress to inspire change across the industry.”

