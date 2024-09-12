Adtran unveils compact 10G precision timing solution for edge networks

Adtran today launched the OSA 5410XG, the latest addition to its Oscilloquartz portfolio of precision timing solutions. Building on the success of the widely adopted OSA 5410, this next-generation product is the first in the Oscilloquartz family of PTP grandmaster devices designed specifically for edge network deployment. The compact and highly reliable solution supports 10Gbit/s interfaces, meeting the timing demands of modern high-bandwidth networks. Featuring Syncjack™ technology for real-time synchronization monitoring, the OSA 5410XG helps maintain assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) by detecting and resolving sync issues before they impact services. It will benefit a wide range of industries, such as telecom, where precise timing is critical for 5G; power utilities modernizing smart grids; broadcasters managing live content distribution; and the defense sector, which requires secure and reliable communication.

"The demand for efficient, reliable and low-cost synchronization at the network’s edge has never been greater. Edge timing devices must be compact, robust and capable of handling high-bandwidth requirements to ensure optimal performance. Supporting 10Gbit/s data rates is also crucial for accurately maintaining high-speed transmission and network efficiency. That’s why we engineered the OSA 5410XG. With advanced 10Gbit/s interfaces, it meets the needs of even the most demanding network environments, from enabling 5G rollouts in telecom to supporting smart grids, secure defense communications and real-time broadcasting,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "Purpose-built for edge applications, the OSA 5410XG offers exceptional performance and reliability, making it an ideal choice compared to more expensive and complex options.”

With advanced features to meet the complex demands of modern networks, the OSA 5410XG is ideal for a broad range of industries. It supports IRIG interfaces, accommodates various power profiles and measurements, and offers a comprehensive range of PTP profiles. These capabilities are essential for industries transitioning from legacy time distribution methods to modern packet-based synchronization. Its advanced Syncjack™ technology provides superior timing distribution, monitoring and assurance. Additionally, the OSA 5410XG includes robust jamming and spoofing detection capabilities to maintain secure and reliable timing. The device also features an alarm relay and multiple power supply options, enhancing its flexibility and adaptability to various applications. These features make it particularly valuable for power utilities, telecom operators, defense and the finance sector, where precise timing is crucial for transaction timestamping and regulatory compliance.

"The OSA 5410XG’s compact and cost-effective small form factor is optimized for access network deployment, making it easy to deploy and manage. As a small, cost-effective PTP grandmaster and Class D boundary clock, it’s designed to provide superior synchronization with minimal footprint. Equipped with multiple SFP+ 10Gbit/s ports, enhanced phase and frequency synchronization, and jamming and spoofing detection capabilities, it also provides robust security and performance,” commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "Designed with future-proofing in mind, the OSA 5410XG is fully compatible with evolving PNT standards. Its versatility delivers the operational simplicity and efficiency that our customers demand. This ensures that the OSA 5410XG will remain a vital component of timing network infrastructure for years to come.”

