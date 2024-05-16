|
16.05.2024 13:00:05
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $94.822 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $85.893 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $653.840 million from $617.559 million last year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $94.822 Mln. vs. $85.893 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $653.840 Mln vs. $617.559 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advanced Drainage Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: Advanced Drainage Systems stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Advanced Drainage Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.24
|Ausblick: Advanced Drainage Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Advanced Drainage Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Advanced Drainage Systems Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|159,70
|6,57%