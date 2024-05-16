Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $94.822 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $85.893 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $653.840 million from $617.559 million last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $94.822 Mln. vs. $85.893 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $653.840 Mln vs. $617.559 Mln last year.