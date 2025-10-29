Aena 9-month Profit Rises With Higher Passenger Traffic

(RTTNews) - Aena SME, SA (ANNSF), a Spanish airport operator, reported Wednesday higher profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with growth in revenues and traffic.

In Madrid, Aena shares were losing around 2.3 percent to trade at 23.61 euros.

In the nine-month period, Aena's net profit stood at 1.58 billion euros, higher than 1.45 billion euros a year ago.

Gross operating profit or EBITDA was 2.88 billion euros, with a margin of 60.2 percent, a growth of 8.2 percent from last year's 2.66 billion euros EBITDA.

Total consolidated revenue for the period grew 8.8 percent year-over-year to 4.79 billion euros.

Aeronautical revenue stood at 2.56 billion euros, 5.5 percent more than in 2024. Commercial revenue amounted to 1.47 billion euros, up 10.8 percent.

Aena Group's passenger traffic, comprising Spain, London-Luton and Aena Brasil airports, grew 4.1 percent from last year to 294.1 million passengers. At Aena airports in Spain, the increase was 3.9 percent to 247.1 million passengers.

