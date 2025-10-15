AerCap Holdings Aktie
AerCap Holdings Inks 7-Year Deal With GE Aerospace To Manage GE9X Engine Lease Pool
(RTTNews) - Aviation leasing company AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) announced Wednesday it has signed a seven-year agreement with GE Aerospace (GE) to provide lease pool management services for the GE9X engine.
The agreement also extends AerCap's ongoing lease pool support for GEnx, GE90, CF6 and CF34 engines.
The agreement calls for AerCap to provide GE9X shop visit management, lease return coordination and technical services, as well as lease documentation and administration support.
GE Aerospace is investing in capabilities to support its GE9X customers as the engine nears entry into service, increasing capacity, enhancing training, and adding advanced tooling in its MRO shops worldwide.
GE9X customers will receive the full suite of services extended to all of GE Aerospace's popular engines, including overhaul, component repair and advanced diagnostics.
