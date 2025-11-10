After-Hours Biotech Watch: IFRX, ABCL, RLYB Among Notable Risers

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks showed notable price increases during Friday's after-hours trading session, with movement driven by upcoming data releases, recent earnings reports, and prior corporate updates.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) surged 63.41% to $2.01 after hours, following a modest 2.50% gain at the close. The company announced plans to release topline data from its Phase 2a trial of oral C5aR inhibitor INF904 in hidradenitis suppurativa and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The data is expected on Monday morning, alongside its third-quarter financial results.

Rallybio Corp. (RLYB) rose 12.84% to $0.71 in Friday's after-hours trading. The company had reported third-quarter net income of $16.0 million, or $0.36 per share, reversing a prior-year loss of $11.5 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.2 million, slightly below the $0.3 million reported in the same period last year.

FibroBiologics Inc. (FBLG) climbed 13.51% to $0.40 after hours, building on a 5.13% gain during regular trading. While no new announcements were made on Friday, the company had previously released its third-quarter financial results and a corporate update on October 31.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) advanced 6.51% to $4.16 after hours, recovering partially from a 13.69% decline earlier in the day. On November 6, the company reported a third-quarter net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share, compared to a loss of $51.1 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to $9.0 million from $6.5 million year-over-year.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) gained 11.68% to $1.53 in after-hours trading. The company had previously announced a Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office for its ThermoStem platform on October 27. Its third-quarter results are scheduled for release on November 12.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) rose 6.58% to $3.40 after hours, following a 1.92% increase during regular trading. The company reported third-quarter net income of $589 thousand, or $0.01 per share, compared to a $23.1 million loss in the prior year. Total revenues and other income more than doubled to $37.2 million from $18.1 million.