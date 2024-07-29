Agilent Acquires Sigsense, Creator of AI-Enabled Lab Operations Technology

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has acquired Sigsense Technologies, a San Francisco, California-based startup that uses artificial intelligence and power monitoring to help optimize lab operations. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Sigsense technology is already available to Agilent customers through CrossLab Connect, a suite of digital applications—inventory management, service management, asset monitoring, smart alerts, and asset lifecycle analytics—that improve lab performance.

Integrated into the Agilent CrossLab Connect asset monitoring solution, Sigsense’s algorithm tracks instrument utilization and status across all scientific assets, regardless of vendor or manufacturer. The operational insights collected from the technology alert lab managers of assets that are underperforming and how to optimize them.

"We are excited to welcome the Sigsense team to Agilent. They are an innovator in leveraging artificial intelligence for lab operations,” said Armin Jehle, vice president, Agilent CrossLab Services Division. "By working closely as one team, we will extend their AI technology further, enabling more customers to gain more insights that contribute to reduced downtime and increased productivity.”

Asset monitoring is particularly important for commercial labs with large instrument fleets, intense testing schedules, and quick turnaround times.

CrossLab Connect monitors a wide range of instruments, including chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, liquid handlers and plate readers, flow cytometry, centrifuges, NMR, sequencers, PCR, and more.

With this transaction, Sigsense employees, IP, and assets are now part of the Agilent CrossLab Group. Additional information for customers of Sigsense is available here.

About CrossLab Connect

CrossLab Connect is a digital suite of laboratory applications and sensor technologies that accelerate laboratory performance with wide-ranging visibility and control over a lab’s instrument fleet. The comprehensive view of operations provided by CrossLab Connect improves lab planning and optimizes operational spend, while reducing workflow disruption.

Additional CrossLab Connect Resources

CrossLab Connect Digital Applications Asset Monitoring Service Manager Inventory Manager Smart Alerts Asset Lifecycle Analytics

Learn how CrossLab Asset Monitoring can inform lab investment decisions (video)

Request a demo of CrossLab Connect

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities the acquisition brings and the assets’ future uses. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

