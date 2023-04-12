Agilent and PathAI Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Assay Development Solutions for Biopharma Research and Clinical Applications

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a strategic partnership with PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology, to deliver biopharmaceutical organizations a solution that combines Agilent’s assay development expertise and PathAI’s algorithm development capabilities. By incorporating AI into CDx development, the partnership enables Agilent and PathAI to build integrated solutions with assays and machine learning analysis algorithms.

Through this partnership, biopharmaceutical companies can harness an end-to-end solution for AI-powered assay development, including companion diagnostics enabled by digital pathology. Agilent’s anatomic pathology workflow expertise, large install base of tissue staining systems and reagents, combined with PathAI’s proprietary algorithm development platform, and a growing network of laboratories deploying their digital pathology software solution AISight™, will enable partners to realize the value of AI-driven assays from bench to bedside.

"We are excited to partner with Agilent to offer our biopharma partners a best-in-class, AI-driven, CDx assay development offering. Incorporating AI into the start of the assay development process will maximize the assay's potential by surveying all possible data outputs, including novel scoring schemes and fully quantitative cut-points,” said Andy Beck, co-founder and CEO of PathAI. "We see this as a step change opportunity for organizations developing precision oncology therapies, further driving the industry's adoption of precision medicine.”

Agilent is dedicated to creating an open and agnostic end-to-end digital pathology solution with the vision of accelerating breakthroughs in precision medicine for customers. In line with that vision, Agilent also announces a multiyear global distribution agreement with PathAI to distribute both versions of their platform AISight* and AISight DX+ along with AIM-PD-L1 NSCLC**, an algorithm for PD-L1 quantification in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), to anatomic pathology laboratories. Further, through this partnership, Agilent may also commercialize additional algorithms PathAI launches in the future.

"Agilent is thrilled to include AI tools and solutions in our precision medicine strategy. AI is an essential component for the future of precision medicine,” said Paul Beresford, vice president and general manager, Companion Diagnostics Division at Agilent. "This partnership brings together our exceptional assay development capabilities, PathAI’s expertise in digital algorithms, and Agilent’s workflow expertise to offer research, translational medicine, and diagnostics solutions of the future.”

*AISight is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

+AISight Dx is only cleared for use in primary diagnosis in the United States (U.S.) and European Union (EU). In the U.S., AISight Dx is cleared (K212361) for clinical use with the Philips Ultra-Fast Scanner. In the EU, AISight Dx is CE marked for clinical use with the Philips Ultra-Fast Scanner.

**AIM-PD-L1 NSCLC is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

